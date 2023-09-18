News you can trust since 1948
Traders wanted for Peterborough city centre Christmas market

Market will run from December 1 until December 23
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Traders are needed to run 12 stalls at Peterborough’s Christmas market this year.

Stallholders will be able to sell Christmas gifts, treats, edibles and experiences to shoppers during one of the busiest times of the year from 1 to 23 December.

The Christmas Market will coincide with the arrival of the outdoor skating rink on Cathedral Square from 1 December.

The market will be a key part of the Christmas celebrations this year
This year’s rink will differ from last year’s, as it will be open air, rather than under cover.

Cllr Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, urged traders to take the opportunity to get involved in the market.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for traders to get a piece of the Christmas action on one of our busiest streets.

“We’re planning to fill Bridge Street with Festive cheer throughout December, and would love retailers to be involved with the best Peterborough has to offer.”

Those interested will need to commit to the dates of 1-23 December from 10am to at least 5pm each day.

Email [email protected] for more details

This year’s Christmas Lights Switch on will take place on 24 November, to be followed by the installation of the Ice rink which will open in Cathedral Square on 1 December, courtesy of Dash Events Limited.

There will also be a chance to ‘Skate with Santa’ on Christmas Eve, and a New Year's Eve package comprising skating and dining.

For information about sponsorship of the Christmas Lights switch-on email [email protected]

