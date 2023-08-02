An ice rink will be returning to Peterborough’s Cathedral Square this Christmas but this year it will be open-air.

The city council has said that it has taken on feedback from the public and has chosen to provide a rink with an unobstructed view of the square this year.

Work on building the rink will start in late November following the Christmas lights switch on and it will open to the public on December 1 for the festive period and the new year.

Cathedral Square's closed ice rink in 2022.

There will be an enclosed area for skaters to put on their boots.

There will also be a chance to ‘Skate with Santa’ on Christmas Eve, and a New Year's Eve package comprising skating and dining.

Over 9000 people took to the ice last year, courtesy of the rink provided by Dash Event Limited.

Managing director ShirleyAnn Mould said: “We are all very excited here at Dash to bring the rink back, this year with a covered boot changing room.

A CGI image of how the rink is expected to look.

“We had a great response last year with positive feedback, and once again we will be working with charities in the area and employing local people to staff the rink.”

Cllr Marco Cereste, Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, added: “We are delighted that the rink is returning, and it will no doubt be a spectacular addition to the city scene for the Christmas period.

“We’re sure that those who enjoyed it last year will return and those who fancy a new fun activity will give it a spin.”

Cllr Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council deputy leader, said: “The people of Peterborough enjoyed the rink last year but we have listened to them to make the Christmas experience even better in an open-air setting.

“We hope people will build a trip on the ice with shopping in the city centre to pick up their Christmas goodies.”

Tickets will be available soon via Gigantic, with discounts for group bookings.

The rink will be open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm, and Sunday 10am to 9pm.