Queensgate: Liqueur firm O'Donnell Moonshine planning on opening store in Peterborough this Christmas
O'Donnell Moonshine has applied for a New Premises Licence, in the centre.
The firm says they are ‘the home of smooth and delicious spirits and liqueurs, made with an uncompromising attention to detail and only the finest, carefully selected ingredients.’
The application is to allow the retail sale of alcohol for off-site consumption during the hours of Monday to Wednesday 9am –5.30pm Thursday 9am-8pm, Friday 9am –5.30pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm and Sundays 10:30am – 4.30pm.
The application also says that small free samples will also be provided to try before purchase.
A job advert, where the firm is looking for a manager of the store, suggests that the stall will be open over the Christmas period.
The advert, which states the contract will be for ‘the Festive period (October - December)’ says: “O'Donnell Moonshine is looking for a charismatic, self-driven, and dependable Store Manager to lead our Queensgate Centre, Peterborough team and bring our unique moonshine to life this festive season. This is your chance to be part of a bold, spirited brand that’s making waves across the UK!”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted O'Donnell Moonshine for comment on how many jobs the store will create over the festive period
