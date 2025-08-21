Queensgate: Liqueur firm O'Donnell Moonshine planning on opening store in Peterborough this Christmas

A cocktail firm is planning on opening a store this Christmas in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Donnell Moonshine has applied for a New Premises Licence, in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is to allow the retail sale of alcohol for off-site consumption during the hours of Monday to Wednesday 9am –5.30pm Thursday 9am-8pm, Friday 9am –5.30pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm and Sundays 10:30am – 4.30pm.

The firm gives a number of ideas for cocktails using their 'moonshine' on their website

The application also says that small free samples will also be provided to try before purchase.

The advert, which states the contract will be for ‘the Festive period (October - December)’ says: “O'Donnell Moonshine is looking for a charismatic, self-driven, and dependable Store Manager to lead our Queensgate Centre, Peterborough team and bring our unique moonshine to life this festive season. This is your chance to be part of a bold, spirited brand that’s making waves across the UK!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted O'Donnell Moonshine for comment on how many jobs the store will create over the festive period

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/