EXCLUSIVE: Peterborough Christmas lights saved - despite sponsorship plea falling tens of thousands of pounds short

Peterborough will get a Christmas light switch on celebration this year – despite the council failing to attract enough sponsorship to foot the £58,000 bill.

Peterborough City Council have been appealing for help to fund the annual celebration throughout this year, after a similar appeal was made last year.

Now, The Peterborough Telegraph can reveal plans have been made to ensure the festive spectacular can go ahead – even though the f ull £58,000 has not yet been reached – with the council pledging to spend thousands to plug the gap.

Only two firms have so far stepped up to sponsor the switch on, which normally attracts thousands of people every year.

Switching on of the Christmas lights in Cathedral Square in 2024.

The council said community events held through the year – and other sponsorship opportunities away from the Christmas event – will fund the annual spectacular.

Councillor Zameer Ali, cabinet member for communities, poverty and public health, said: "Our Christmas lights switch-on is one of the most important events in our city centre calendar attracting hundreds of residents from across Peterborough each year.

"We have been actively seeking sponsors since the start of the year to contribute towards the event and have so far raised £4,000 in sponsorship. This is a welcome contribution towards the £58,000 needed to run the event and we thank our sponsors, City Group Security and Persimmon Homes for this.

"We are still welcoming additional sponsorship, however, this year the city council will be pledging to top up the remaining amount.

"This is because we understand that local businesses across Peterborough have had a number of community events they have been asked to pledge sponsorship to over the past 12 months. Also, this year, we have secured extra income generation from advertising, including from our roundabouts, website and city centre advertising. We will be using part of this to plug the gap.

"We have an exciting offering planned for Christmas this year and are working with our partners to finalise the details for this. We look forward to sharing our Christmas 2025 plan with you all shortly.

"If any further groups/individuals would like to sponsor our Christmas events, they should email [email protected]"

Sponsorship opportunities still being offered

This year, a number of packages was offered by the council for firms willing to invest – with a ‘bronze’ package – costing £1,000 – which includes the brand included in all press releases from the council about the switch on with a special thank you for sponsorship. The council said that all press releases are promoted on their social media channels and followers would be linked back to the press releases on the council website which would include the brands name. Information about the brand and company would also be shared on the council’s intranet with 1,800 staff.

For £3,000, the council offered a ‘Silver' package, which also included the brand being ‘promoted on one of eight Christmas tree boards for six weeks during the festive season, creating the perfect photo opportunity for family and friends’ as well as branding on main stage screen at the event.

The ‘Gold’ package, costing £5,000, also included ‘a lamppost banner in the city centre to advertise your business or event for up to 12 weeks,’ ‘a stall in the city centre on the day / eve to promote business,’ and ‘a special thank you on Peterborough City Council's website banner that links directly to the council’s website which will link to your business.’

A £10,000 ‘Headline’ package was also available, including two lamppost banners in the city centre to advertise your business or event for up to 12 weeks, a brand mascot invited on stage, a radio interview opportunity prior to switch-on, a photo opportunity at the Christmas tree with the Leader of the Council, Mention of being lead sponsor in the Leader's weekly column that is published in the Peterborough Telegraph, mention of being lead sponsor in the Leader's announcement at a Full Council meeting which is livestreamed on YouTube, and dedicated social media thanking you for being lead sponsor.

For more details, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/business/commercial-information/sponsorship-peterborough-christmas-tree-and-lights