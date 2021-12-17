Festive fun and Santa down on the farm

Christmas at Sacrewell

Santa is once again welcoming children and their families by the crackling fireplace in the historic farmhouse to share their wishes with him until December 24.

Afterwards, young visitors are encouraged to follow the clues Santa’s helpers have left along the Present Trail, which will lead them to Santa’s Present Room. Will the magic key open the door?

Visitors who have made it onto Santa’s good list will be treated to a special gift to take home with them by the mischievous elf. A visit to Mrs Gingerbread’s kitchen with its tasty treats on display is the fitting finale for this magical experience.

Due to the popularity of the event, visitors are encouraged to book their tickets to see Santa well in advance. Each Christmas Passport will include all-day admission to Sacrewell, giving guests plenty of time to explore the farm and surrounding grounds.