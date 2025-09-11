With September now upon us and colder months around the corner, many of us are already early making plans for Christmas.

Businesses are turning their thoughts to the festive period and wily shoppers are hunting for early bargains.

One of those local organisations is Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade (PVFB) – which is calling for feedback on its newly-announced plans for Christmas.

For the first time in the service’s 140 year history, the volunteer firefighters are planning to bring their own Santa sleigh to the city’s streets.

PVFB's new Santa Sleigh - coming to a street near you this Christmas.

A PVFB spokesperson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This project has been progressing over several years with Thorney Fire Station and Storm Events who built the sleigh, along with PVFB.

“We have been striving the give back to the community in more ways than responding to emergency calls and this is another way we are doing this, as well as our open days and other events we hold at our fire station.

“We have been helping Eye with their Santa sleigh for many years and really wanted to contribute to our community and hold one within Peterborough.

“All donations from the run will go towards the charity of Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade – and will be returned back in to community events and other projects, as well as contributing to other good causes throughout the Peterborough community.”

Santa's dashboard control panel - including a 'sat-nav' for the planet!

The service is now calling on the local community to share their ideas on the route the Santa sleigh should take.

The spokesperson added: “The run will be spreading Christmas joy on Friday 19th and Saturday the 20th of December.”

To have your say on the route for the sleigh, visit the brigade’s Facebook page.