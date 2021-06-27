You’re not really from Peterborough if you haven’t done these 15 things...

Peterborough has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.
From taking a swim in the Lido open air pool to breathing in the distinctive smell of sugar beet factory, from tackling the Crown to town pub crawl to meeting iconic characters like Nobby the tramp, there is so much that sets us apart from other cities.
When we asked our readers to finish the sentence: You’re not really from Peterborough if you haven’t...
These are some of the answers we received.
1. Got soaked in the fountains!
Since they were first switched on the Cathedral Square fountains have been a controversial topic. But there's no doubt that in the scorching weather they are an irresistible attraction for many.
2. Referred to a 'Young old boi'
The phrase 'old boi' was added to many adjectives to describe individuals for older Peterborian in years gone by. The most ironic, and unique to Peterborough, use was when referrring to a young son as a 'young old boi'. This cracking image of old Peterborians reminiscing was taken by Peterborough photographer Chris Porsz.
3. Remember Nobby the tramp
Iconic Peterborough character Michael Ross - better known to thousands of residents as Nobby The Tramp was a a popular personality in the city for years, as he made his home in a bus shelter on Oundle Road, and became one of Peterborough's most famous residents. Residents regularly left food and clothing for him and, as his fame spread, the shelter was even given its own postcode. Michael passed away in March last year.
4. The sugar beet smell
The distinctive smell on the air from the former Sugar Beet factory In Peterborough is etched on the memory of many. There is some debate as to whether this was the famous 'Peterborough Pong' or whether that odour was from another source. The factory was on the site of what is now Sugar Way off Oundle Road.
