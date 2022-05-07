A trio of ‘feisty’ Chihuahuas rescued from a caravan are looking for a new home.

Six year old’s Chico and Mitch, and five-year-old Daisy, were rescued by the RSPCA alongside a number of Chihuahuas who had been found living in a caravan.

They were taken to Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire, where RSPCA staff have spent months building their confidence and socialising them with other dogs and people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chihuahuas Chico, Mitch, and Daisy, were rescued from a caravan by the RSPCA alongside a number of other Chihuahuas.

RSPCA kennels supervisor, Tiffany Saunders, said: “When Chico, Mitch and Daisy arrived they were under-socialised and very scared of people. It’s taken us time to bring them out of their shells, but now we’re really getting to know who they are as individuals.

“They may be small - but they’re certainly mighty. They each have their very own personality, but have one thing in common - their love for each other.

“We really want to keep this trio together - so we’re hoping for a miracle: to find a special someone willing to take them all on.”

Chihuahuas Chico, Mitch and Daisy

The RSPCA have received lots of interest in the trio – but have not found the right home for them yet.

The charity is looking for experienced Chihuahua owners with quiet, adult-only households - ideally with a single person, or couple, who can commit time and patience to building a relationship with the threesome.

“It took us some time to build bonds with this little group but, now we have, they’ve shown how loving they are,” Tiffany said. “But we know that any new owners will have to work hard to gain this trust.”

“We appreciate that taking on one dog is a big responsibility so taking on three is a huge ask but we really don’t want to separate this trio. We hope there is someone out there who will be the perfect match for Chico, Daisy and Mitch.”

You can find out more about Chico, Mitch and Daisy online – or contact the Block Fen team on [email protected] or by calling 0300 123 0726.