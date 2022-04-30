Eleven dogs who are currently being looked after by a charity near Peterborough are on the look out for their forever homes.

Woodgreen Animals Charity is an animal charity who work tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they have 11 dogs who are currently in desperate need for loving homes.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Here are 11 dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes right now, could you see yourself being their new owner?

1. Fuji Fuji is a two-year-old Pomeranian. He was admitted in February 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Zia Zia is a one-year-old Beagle. She was admitted in March 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Spud and Brownie Spud and Brownie are six-year-old Labrador cross. The two boys were admitted in February 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Stella De Luna Stella De Luna is a three-year-old crossbreed. She was admitted in February 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales