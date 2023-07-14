Teenagers enjoying a night for them at Faith and Fusion nightclub - in 2007
16 years ago, Peterborough city centre nightclub Faith and Fusion, in Geneva Street, put on a special Valentines night “Saints and Sinners” themed event for under 18s.
By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST
Last month we featured the fun party and today we are back with second gallery of photos taken on the night in 2007, months before the place was sold on took on a new identity
If you recognise anyone in the photos, be sure to let them know.
And here is last month’s gallery from the same event
