News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Teenagers enjoying a night for them at Faith and Fusion nightclub - in 2007

16 years ago, Peterborough city centre nightclub Faith and Fusion, in Geneva Street, put on a special Valentines night “Saints and Sinners” themed event for under 18s.
By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

Last month we featured the fun party and today we are back with second gallery of photos taken on the night in 2007, months before the place was sold on took on a new identity

If you recognise anyone in the photos, be sure to let them know.

And here is last month’s gallery from the same event

Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007.

1. 2007 at Faith and Fusion

Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007.

2. 2007 at Faith and Fusion

Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007.

3. 2007 at Faith and Fusion

Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007.

4. 2007 at Faith and Fusion

Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith and Fusion, Geneva Street, in 2007. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peterborough