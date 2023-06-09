News you can trust since 1948
Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith & Fusion, Geneva Street, Peterborough in 2007
Under 18 Saints and Sinners Valentines party at Faith & Fusion, Geneva Street, Peterborough in 2007

2007 - a special night for teenagers at Peterborough's Faith & Fusion

Today’s nightclub nostalgia gallery features some young clubbers – although they are all probably in their early 30s now!
By Brad Barnes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

It was a special Under-18s “Saints and Sinners” Valentine’s Party at Faith & Fusion, Geneva Street, Peterborough, back in 2007.

The club, originally just Faith – and before that Quo Vadis - later became Pulse 8 before closing a couple of years later.

Check out these galleries from 2003 2004 2005 and 2006

