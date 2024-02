They are among the best known residential streets in the city – and have been for generations.

Some have changed immeasurably – there certainly aren’t any tram tracks on Eastfield Road now.

But look at tree-lined Broadway and Park Road, for instance, still instantly recognisable.

And check out last week’s shops in Park Road 50 years ago.

1 . Old Peterborough Broadway - unmistakably. Houses opposite the cemetery perhaps? Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Old Peterborough Gladstone Street in the early 20th century - could that be the junction with Cobden Street? Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Old Peterborough Fitzwilliam Street - with St Peter and All Souls on the right Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . Old Peterborough Lincoln Road at Millfield with the Windmill on the left Photo: PT Photo Sales