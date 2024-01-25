News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Peterborough city centre in the late 1960s

From local historian Rita McKenzie’s collection – this is Park Road in Peterborough city centre, looking down towards Westgate in the late 1960s/early 70s.
By Brad Barnes
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT

Who remembers Cracknell’s, which can be seen to the left of the main photograph?

And what about the neighbouring Pollards flower shop, Harry N Hobbs gents’ outfitters and My Fair Lady hatshop?

The buildings remain, of course, replaced by beauty salons and a restaurant.

Peterborough's Park Road in the late 60/ early 70s Photo: Rita McKenzie

Peterborough's Park Road in the late 60/ early 70s Photo: Rita McKenzie

Peterborough's Park Road in the late 60/ early 70s Photo: Rita McKenzie

Peterborough's Park Road in the late 60/ early 70s Photo: Rita McKenzie

