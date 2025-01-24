Peterborough city centre free film screening will celebrate Valentine's weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough is in for a love-ly treat on Valentine’s weekend with a special film screening being staged in the city centre to celebrate the occasion.

And the public are being urged to vote for the film they would most like to see from a choice of four.

They are Valentines Day, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Along Came Polly.

A film screening will take place in Peterborough city centre to celebrate Valentine's weekend

The event is being organised by Peterborough Positive which has teamed up with St John’s Church in Cathedral Square and Gateway Film Festival to host the free event on February 15 from 5pm to 7.30pm.

The organisers say that whether you’re sharing the evening with a mate, a date, family, or friends, this unique experience promises a memorable evening filled with love and laughter.

The event will be held against the stunning backdrop of the city centre’s Grade I-listed church, which dates to the 15th century.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We’re super excited to bring this special Valentine’s event to the heart of the city centre.

"St John’s Church provides a beautiful setting for a big-screen experience, and we’re looking forward to working with Reverend Michelle and her team to deliver an evening of entertainment where you’ll see the church completely transformed.”

Reverend Michelle Dalliston, Vicar of St John the Baptist and St Luke, Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to host such a special event celebrating love and friendship.

“The St John’s mission is to be a place for everyone – to be the heart of our city where all are welcome.

"We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Peterborough Positive and Gateway Film Festival for this unique Valentine’s celebration.”

Peterborough Positive is inviting the public to help choose the featured film by voting on social media for their favourite.

The winning film will be announced ahead of the event and shown on the big screen.

The event will also feature a complimentary drink on arrival to add a touch of sparkle, along with live music to set the mood.

Snacks and drinks will also be available to purchase throughout the evening.

The event is ticket-only. To secure your place, and cast your vote visit the Peterborough Positive website here.