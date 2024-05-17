Opinion: Thank you for all your support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As you read this, I am in my last few days as the Mayor of Peterborough, writes Nick Sandford.

At the Full Council meeting on Monday 20 May, it’s likely that Cllr Marco Cereste will be elected as the new Mayor and I would like to wish him every success in the role.

In Peterborough we choose mayors generally on the basis of length of service as a councillor and I think that’s a good system, as it gives councillors from all sides of the chamber a chance to become mayor and takes much of the party politics out of the appointment process.

The role of mayor is actually four roles merged into one. The Mayor chairs the monthly meetings of Full Council, where all 60 councillors come together to question decision makers and debate important issues. Some of the meetings have been quite challenging, including one last November where the Council leader was removed from office, but I have received praise from many people for the fair and impartial way in which I have chaired the meetings.

The outgoing Mayor of Peterborough, Nick Sandford

The second role is the Mayor acting as an ambassador for the Council in engagement with the local community. During my two years as deputy mayor and then as mayor, my mayoress Bella and I have been invited to visit hundreds of community, religious, cultural and sporting groups in our great City of Peterborough. And I have really come to realise what a diverse and colourful place Peterborough is. I have spoken at Citizenship ceremonies in the Town Hall, where on each occasion we welcome new citizens who have originated from twenty or more different countries. We have regularly welcomed representatives from local groups to receptions in the Mayor’s Parlour and every month we have held a “Meet the Mayor” open day at the Town Hall.

Thirdly, the Mayor raises money for his or her chosen charities by holding fundraising events. This year my charities have been Sue Ryder, Deaf Blind UK, PECT and the air ambulances. Even before our Mayor’s Finale Ball this weekend, the total money raised for the charities stands at around £20,000. Fundraising events have included curry nights, a Caribbean evening, a Quiz, a “chocolate bingo”, a countryside walk and a sponsored cycle ride.

Finally, we must not forget the major civic occasions, such as Remembrance Sunday and Armed Forces Day. I have been impressed by how much these events mean to service veterans and families whose lives have been impacted by war and conflict over many decades.

I have really enjoyed being Mayor and I would like to thank all those who have supported me in this role, with a special mention to my Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and the chair of my charities committee, Gillian Beasley. I had hoped to continue my work as a councillor but, by the narrow margin of five votes, the people of Paston and Walton have decided otherwise: I have also very much enjoyed representing them on the City Council over the past 28 years.