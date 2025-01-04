New celebration of one of Peterborough's famous sons in city's Stanley Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stanley Park was named after William Stanley, one of the most important businessmen in Peterborough’s history

A new board highlighting the impact a Peterborough businessman has had on the history of the city has been installed at a city centre park.

Peterborough Civic Society has installed the new history board in Stanley Park. This green open space close to the city centre has been enjoyed by the people of Peterborough for over 160 years.

David Turnock, the Chairman of the Society, said: “The land was a gift from Mrs Jane Stanley, the widow of William Stanley, a successful ironmonger and businessman.

David Turnock, Peter Lee and David Jost who planned the Peterborough Civic Society’s new history board at Stanley Park

"Stanley, who died in 1860, formed a business partnership that was the forerunner of the world-famous Perkins Engines so is a very important figure in the history of Peterborough.”

In addition to gifting the recreation ground Mrs Stanley also arranged the erection of a drinking fountain.

Peter Lee, a member of the Society involved in the project, said: “The fountain has been beautifully refurbished by the City Council with a renewed inscription but sadly it is no longer operational.”

Fellow Civic Society member David Jost added: “We are most grateful to Richard Hillier, the former City Archivist, who helped research the background to William Stanley.

“We hope the information we’ve provided is of interest to visitors to the park and helps celebrate one of Peterborough’s famous sons.”