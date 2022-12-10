New book from Peterborough's Paramedic Paparazzo will bring street magic this Christmas

Peterborough is one of the best places for street photography in the country.

A new book from Peterborough’s ‘Paramedic Paparazzo’ will bring magic from across the world into homes this Christmas.

Chris Porsz has published his latest book of pictures in time for the big day, with scores of images from his own brand of street photography included.

Street Dreams includes pictures from the USA, mainland Europe, and cities across the UK, capturing a range of stories and personalities in still images.

The book is the latest published by Chris, and will raise money for the City Hospital oncology day ward, as well as clinical trials looking at breast cancer, in memory of his wife Lesley.

Previous books by Chris include the popular Reunions books, and Just Be Kind, a tribute to the NHS. He also has a regular column in The Peterborough Telegraph.

Chris said: “This book is a bit of a retrospective – some of the pictures are around 11 years old.

"My wife was poorly and I wanted to do something positive, as a distraction. The book is dedicated to Lesley, the love of my life."

The book includes pictures from cities including New York – where his favourite picture, of a dog in ‘full flight’ was captured – Barcelona and Vienna, as well as his home city Peterborough, Blackpool and Nottingham.

Chris said: “I enjoyed New York, Paris and Amsterdam. I loved Brighton, it is great for street photography. Peterborough is one of the best places for street photography in the country.

"But Venice was my favourite. It was great as there were no cars, and no pollution.

"I would love to go to Kyiv and take some street photography there. It looks such an amazing place.”

When asked what makes the perfect street photograph, Chris said: “There has to be something that draws your attention. I like an action shot – you have to seize the moment.”

The newest book is expected to arrive for sale later this week.

Chris will be selling his books on Saturday, December 10, Saturday, December 17 and Saturday, December 24 in Queensgate, and Mondays to Fridays before Christmas at the Peterborough City Hospital main atrium.

The book can also be bought at www.chrisporsz.com

1. Chis Porsz's Street Dreams Chris with one of the images from the book Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

2. Chis Porsz's Street Dreams A picture taken by Chris in Edinburgh for the book Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

3. Chis Porsz's Street Dreams A picture taken by Chris in Birmingham for the book Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

4. Chis Porsz's Street Dreams A picture taken by Chris in Copenhagen for the book Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales