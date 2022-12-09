Looking Back: Musical memories of Salvation Army band
Today’s “reunion’’ picture from photographer Chris Porsz features a member of the Salvation Army band playing Christmas carols in the city centre which was always guaranteed to delight shoppers.
Chris said: “David Gear was about 16 when playing the trombone with the Salvation Army on Bridge Street in 1980.’’
David said: “My mum was in the Salvation Army so I went along at weekends from the age of five until I was about 18. On this occasion we were playing Christmas carols to raise money for charity.”
The conductor (on right) was Ken Smith, who has since died.
David, who lives in March, no longer plays the trombone. He has six boys and works as a machine operator.
•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.
Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.
Readers can obtain copies of Chris’s books from his book signing stalls in Queensgate on the upper floor near the glass lift on Saturday (December 10) and all the following week in the PCH atrium.
Part proceeds will go to local breast cancer research and the oncology day unit.