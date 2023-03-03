Looking Back: ​The men who built the bridge

Workers on the construction of Crescent Bridge

This week and next week, Looking Back will feature pictures of the bridge from the Peterborough Telegraph archive.

Crescent Bridge was built in 1913.

It spans the busy East Coast Mainline and was originally built to replace dangerous level crossings on Thorpe Road. There were houses on a road called The Crescent near the bridge and that and its design probably gave rise to its name.

Crescent Bridge under construction.

Painted in light blue and red in a major refurbishment in 1983 the bridge remains a popular feature of the Peterborough landscape and a striking gateway to the city centre.

The pictures show a gang of workmen who helped build the bridge with the foremen the ones in bowler hats; the building of the bridge in progress and a more recent one of its refurbishment.

