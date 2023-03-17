News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: The car’s a star... so is Paul!

​A vintage car proves to be a great prop in this ‘reunion’ picture from photographer Chris Porsz.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:21 GMT- 1 min read
Paul Smith in 1980 and more recently for the reunion pic with Chris porsz.
Paul Smith was photographed standing in front of a Ford Cortina in Cobden Street in 1980.

He worked as a porter at Peterborough District Hospital for 12 years from 1978, some of that time with Chris.

He said: “The photo was taken outside my flat and it was my neighbour’s car.”

Paul has two children and is a DJ on local radio station, Peterborough Community Radio.

Chris struggled to find a similar Cortina as they are very rare but a friend contacted him to say he had spotted a red one on a drive.

Chris knocked on the door and owners, Maurice and Joan Bradford, were very happy to provide their Ford Cortina Mk 5 Crusader for the reunion photo.

Chris added: “I had asked Paul to dress colourfully to bring the old mono picture alive and as you can see he didn’t disappoint!”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009, the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for details.

Chris PorszPaul Smith