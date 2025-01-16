Looking Back: Shovels at the ready to keep the traffic moving and the pavements safe

By Chris Porsz
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:55 GMT
Forty-five years ago, following heavy snowfalls in January, I took these images in Lower Bridge Street. Makes me feel old now, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

Many readers will remember the Elephant and Castle pub, the shoe repair shop, Roberts domestic appliance repairs and the popular Andy’s Records.

Through the white gates was a car park, the power station which was later demolished and River Lane.

Three of the Peterborough City council men were snow clearing with scraper boards followed by the man with the shovel who was spreading grit from the truck, onto the pavement and steps of the Magistrates Court.

Keeping Peterborough's pavements safe in 1980

Now pedestrianised but back then traffic flowed up and down as the slush and tyre ruts indicate.

In the second picture I can spot Harris Furnishers now University accommodation, Woolworths which closed in 2008 along with Marks & Spencer in 2006.

The latter moved to Queensgate and closed in April 2024.

