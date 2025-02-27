Looking Back: Pictured at Queensgate in the 80s - friends are reunited for photo

In 1982 I snapped happy school friends Tracy Kaufman, Bev Church, Hayley Hart and Julie Heane in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre soon after it opened, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Above them was the Reflections cafe, which closed in 2015, below were the sunken gardens – and my reunion picture shows shutters down after the closure of BHS in 2016.

Tracy, who lives in Bourne, works in social care and has two daughters, said: “We must have been about 18 or 19 at the time.

I occasionally see Hayley, but I hadn’t seen Julie for more than 30 years so it was lovely to meet up again.”

The girls pictured in Queensgate in 1982

Bev died from cancer in 2002 when she was just 37. As a tribute her sister Diane Hopkins (in blue), who is bringing up Bev’s three children, stepped in.

Diane, who has been married for 49 years and has two children and seven grandchildren, said: “I was so excited to see the girls again.

" It was very emotional but really lovely. I can’t imagine how my sister would have aged so it was nice to imagine through them how she may have looked now.”

Bev had a son, Tye Phillips, who is now 28 and worked for Coca-Cola and twins, Andre and May Phillips, who are 25.

The reunion photo in the same spot.

May, who features in the reunion picture in 2014 (second from left), studied sport at Stamford and was captain of the Peterborough United women’s football team. Hayley now lives in Godmanchester and works for Thomas Cook.

Julie moved to Nottingham a couple of years after the photo was taken.

She has three children and two grandchildren, including Dillon who appeared in the reunion picture.

She used to work in a care home but is now retired.

