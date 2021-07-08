Looking back: Lion tamer and donkey man in Peterborough
The picture of the man waiting at Peterborough station is one of favourite Chris Porsz images... The advert for Sheltons helps to make it a great Peterborough image.
Chris said: “For years I have searched for the railway commuter as I would love to find him for my Reunion book but alas I feel supplying the donkey would be the easy bit!”
The pictures below are of lion tamer Martin Lacey taken at Expo in the early 80s.
Chris added: “Martin is now retired in Germany and his son Martin Lacey junior has carried on.”
If you have information particularly about the man on the platform you can contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]