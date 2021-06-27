Looking Back: Chris wants to recreate this Posh match scene with Welsh legend

The picture Chris would like to recreate with the help of legendary goalkeeper Neville Southall.

Chris said: “I am trying to pull off an audacious reunion that would be the icing on the book cake.

“The picture at the top, which I am trying recreate, shows Bury player Benny Phillips passing the ball back to none other than famous goalie Neville Southall (later Everton and Wales).

“After much detective work I have found Benny in Bury and he is very keen to return.

Action from the match... Do you remember the game?

“I am still looking for Posh player Robbie Cooke running in the middle (third from left).

“Jackie Gallagher on the end right is up for it again (he appeared in my first book in a recreation from the same game).

“I have put out appeals on Twitter to Neville to see if he would be willing to return for a rematch! It’s a big ask as he lives in Wales.”

You can contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

