Looking Back: Changing views from the bridge

The 1970s photo on Town Bridge

I took this picture on the town bridge in the late 1970s showing a young lad who had been clipped by a car as he was crossing, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was an A&E porter then – before my paramedic days – so I left it in the capable hands of the police officer who had come from the Bridge Street police station, the dark coloured building in the photo.

The station was demolished in 2019 and the site is now occupied by a Premier Inn, which you can see in the up to date photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ambulance came but fortunately there were no serious injuries.

The same view from Town Bridge now

Perhaps you remember the incident?

Note the large billboard advertising Embassy No 1 cigarettes and a Ford Escort behind the security van.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.