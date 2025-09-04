Looking Back: Changing views from the bridge

By Chris Porsz
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
The 1970s photo on Town Bridge
I took this picture on the town bridge in the late 1970s showing a young lad who had been clipped by a car as he was crossing, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

I was an A&E porter then – before my paramedic days – so I left it in the capable hands of the police officer who had come from the Bridge Street police station, the dark coloured building in the photo.

The station was demolished in 2019 and the site is now occupied by a Premier Inn, which you can see in the up to date photo.

An ambulance came but fortunately there were no serious injuries.

The same view from Town Bridge now

Perhaps you remember the incident?

Note the large billboard advertising Embassy No 1 cigarettes and a Ford Escort behind the security van.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

