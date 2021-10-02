Incredible film of Peterborough people in the 1930s

Incredible footage showing Peterborough’s crowded streets in the 1930s has been posted online.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 8:15 pm
Footage of Peterborough posted by 'Belfast Jack' can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug1I3YEQ8B4

The footage is part of the collection posted by ‘Belfast Jack’ on YouTube.

The images show busy shops and crowded streets and many landmarks that are still prominent features today.

But the traffic flow and many of the streets have changed a great deal.

The footage has been dated 1933 and one of the key features is a packed market in what is now Cathedral Square.

