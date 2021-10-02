Incredible film of Peterborough people in the 1930s

Footage of Peterborough posted by 'Belfast Jack' can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug1I3YEQ8B4

The footage is part of the collection posted by ‘Belfast Jack’ on YouTube.

The images show busy shops and crowded streets and many landmarks that are still prominent features today.

But the traffic flow and many of the streets have changed a great deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...