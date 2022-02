Hundreds of runners and thousands of spectators braved the pouring October rain in a memorable event - the last one to take place in the city before the pandemic.

Only the Anna’s Hope Fun Run took place in 2019 after the main race had to be cancelled following a police incident on the course in which a man had been seen acting suspiciously.

The race is expected to return this year but this has not been confirmed and no entry details are yet on the race website.

