Delight at teenager’s exam triumph

A teenage haulier is on the road to success after becoming the youngest student with a Peterborough training firm to ​sit a transport manager exam.

Jesse Cobley (18) began studying for his transport manager’s qualification when he was 17 and was delighted to pass his exams after two years working with the family-run haulage business, Richard Cobley Transport Ltd.

Throughout his studies Jesse was supported by Peterborough-based Flagship Partners.

Jesse Cobley, left, who has just achieved a transport manager qualification, pictured with his father and the managing director Richard Cobley

Pete Rushmer, managing director, said: “We are proud to announce the support of our youngest delegate to pass the challenging Transport Manager CPC exam.”

Jesse, who has always aspired to be part of the family business, said that his exam success meant he would be able to contribute more to the business.

He said: “It was a very challenging course, but with the support from Flagship Partners, it became more manageable and understandable.

"The team is easy to get along with—there’s plenty of banter, but when it comes to work, everyone brings their own professional touch."

He added: “Gaining the qualification has meant a lot to me.

"My role will change dramatically now. It will include handling more responsibilities, especially when sending lorries over seas."

His father and the firm’s managing director Richard Cobley said: “Not only did he pass his International Transport Manager this month, but Jesse also earned his Class 1 HGV licence.

"At 18, he has clearly chosen the right career path."

The family firm was established in 2007.