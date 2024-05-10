Friends reunited 40 years after photo in Peterborough city centre
Chris said: “In 1981 friends Angela Baxendell (nee Leask) (left) and Beverley Barkley (nee Knight) were snapped by outside Craig’s estate agents in Broadway.
“The girls became school friends age five and the friendship continued when they went to secondary school at Ken Stimpson”.
Beverley said: “We often went into town on a Saturday or during the school holidays and we were waiting to get the bus back to the village of Thorney.
“I had no idea my picture had been taken but my mum spotted it in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph and I recognised our school bags.”
Beverley, who is married with two children, now lives in Castor and works as a self-employed gardener and property landlord.
She added: “We lost touch after we left school and I hadn’t seen Angela for 32 years when we met for the reunion photo in 2021. It was just like old times and now thanks to Chris we’re back in contact.”
Angela still lives locally, is now married with two children and has worked in sales at Whirlpool since 2003. She added: “I didn’t recognise myself when I saw the original photo. It’s lovely to be back in contact with Beverley.”
Chris added: “ I was amazed and delighted when Angela and Beverley stepped forward. It was a pleasure to meet them again after almost four decades especially as they were so positive and enthusiastic about taking part.”