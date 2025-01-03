Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Standing under the Guildhall in the mid-1980s I captured this colourful Christmas scene, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can see the round flowerbeds sprouting pampas grass and silver birch trees, Ernest Jones the jewellers which later moved into Queensgate, the Army and Navy stores, Mac Fisheries and Lloyds bank, now Starbucks.

It was at 8pm going by the Guildhall clock that I took the mono picture of Cathedral Square in 1980, before pedestrianisation where traffic flowed up and down Bridge Street, Cowgate and Long Causeway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Peterborians may remember the wooden gates and hoardings surrounding the Queensgate building site with access to the Westgate arcade via a temporary bridge.

Under the Guildhall in the mid-1980s

On the left I see Whittons The Bakers Oven, Paige fashion shop, Hepworth’s, now Pizza Express, and Barclays Bank.

The rectangular raised flowers beds with silver birch trees were formerly fountains but later filled in due to vandalism, maintenance and running costs. Similar problems occurred three decades later with new fountains which were later removed.

For PT readers looking for post-Christmas bargains, my various local photography books, including the latest, Streets of America and Barking 2! are available in the fantastic Up the Garden Bath Unity crafts and gifts shop in Queensgate.

Also from my website www.chrisporsz.com

Part proceeds from all my books go to the hospital’s breast cancer research project and the oncology day unit.