Fantastic old footage of Posh preparing for a big cup match in the 60s
This footage from the world famous Pathe archive gives a marvellous insight into Peterborough United’s legendary 1960 squad preparing for a big showdown with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 8:15 pm
The film also includes a fascinating insight into life in the city at the time with all the Posh players having full-time jobs as the club aimed to get into the then fourth division.
The famous cup run of this year would ultimately finish in defeat in Sheffield but the Posh players had already covered themselves in glory by that stage and would go on to reach the fourth tier of English football.
Match action from Peterborough United’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday also featured in the Pathe news archive.
