Fantastic old footage of Posh preparing for a big cup match in the 60s

Peterborough United players on a training run in 1960. Footage from Pathe news is available on Youtube.

The film also includes a fascinating insight into life in the city at the time with all the Posh players having full-time jobs as the club aimed to get into the then fourth division.

The famous cup run of this year would ultimately finish in defeat in Sheffield but the Posh players had already covered themselves in glory by that stage and would go on to reach the fourth tier of English football.

