Nostalgia: Vintage footage of Peterborough United in the 60s

Pathe archive footage of Sheffield Wednesday versus Peterborough United in the FA Cup in 1960.

As we emerge from the restrictions of socially distanced events the crowds packed into huge wooden stadiums in that era look extraordinary.

The match took place in January 1960 and was the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Wednesday - then a First Division team won 2-0 against a ‘plucky’ Posh team that had not gained football league status at that stage.

Peterborough gave an incredibly good account of themselves with a creditable display against the team that was fourth in the top flight at that stage.

It was a sign of things to come as Posh were admitted to Division Four later that year and went on to win that division in the 1960/61 season.