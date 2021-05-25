A final look inside Peterborough’s 5th Avenue nightclub

Inside the former 5th Avenue and Central Park nightclubs in Laxton Square.

The club, which has been closed for almost 20 years alongside its associated venue Central Park, is currently behind covers as redevelopment work gets under way.

The building - a landmark in that part of the city centre and a thriving entertainment venue in the 1990 before closing in 2002 - is set to be converted by the Brightfield Group, which recently turned the nearby Bayard Place office block to apartments.

Brightfield won planning permission for the creation of a co-living hub for the building in 2019, but has since had an application for a hotel use approved.

The photos were taken by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who was shown around prior to any internal redevelopments work starting by CEO Spencer Wrench.

Mr Bristow, shared the photos on facebook and sparked a huge wave of nostalgia from commenters who had great memories of 5th Avenue, just like the MP himself.

He said: “ I was shown around the old 5th Avenue and Central Park nightclub today in #Peterborough by the owners, Brightfield Group.

“It must have been over 20 years since I was last on this dance floor!

“My nightclub days might be behind me, but I am excited about a new application for a late night venue at the old New York, New York club. Peterborough is ripe for development! A City on the up.”

Former BBC radio host Paul Stainton commented: “I used to love dj-ing there - we even got people out on a Monday night for the Margaret Thatcher Exerience!”

