Nightclub plan for Peterborough city centre

Liquid, New York and MYU nightclubs closed at New Road EMN-150701-133803009

Fore more than six years the once thriving New York, New York, MYU and Liquid nightclubs in New Road have sat empty and looking increasingly unloved.

But a new company set up by the former head of major nightclub operator Luminar Leisure - which ran the three venues until New Year’s Eve 2014 - has applied for a 4am licence for the former New York, New York under the name Rhythm Rooms.

The application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council by Dance Drink Entertainment Ltd, a company run by Steve Thomas. And Unex Group, the company that owns the buildings. has confirmed it has had interest from potential operators in the site and the neighbouring former Liquid building.

The opening of a new venue would be a huge boost for the area which in the last year or so has seen the 2020 World Buffet Restaurant and Coyotes Bar and Grill lead something of a revival in New Road, joining the Turkish Kitchen restaurant there.

Paul Sharma, who launched 2020 World Buffet in New Roadin March last year, said he had heard there was interest in some of the neighbouring units.

“Let’s hope this makes New Road vibrant once again,” he said.

John Walker, owner of Coyotes Bar and Grill, on the corner of New Road and Northminster, added: “This is really positive news