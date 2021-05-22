Peterborough nightclubs in the 90s (part 5)

Were you part of that thriving club scene - when a host of city centre venues had DJs and live acts playing to packed houses night after night?

From the archives we have taken our final - for now - stroll down Memory Lane to when the likes of Rinaldo’s and 5th Avenue (featured here) and many more were packed night after night.

Maybe you recognise yourself or friends, or remember one of the live acts or DJs in today’s gallery?

Have you missed our previous galleries?

Here are the links:

Part 3

1. Peterborough's nightclubbers in the 90s Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's EMN-210428-181827009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Peterborough's nightclubbers in the 90s Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's EMN-210428-181646009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Peterborough's nightclubbers in the 90s Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's EMN-210428-182444009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Peterborough's nightclubbers in the 90s Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's EMN-210428-182316009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo