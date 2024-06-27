Celebrating the legacy of John Clare: The ‘Peasant Poet’ of Helpston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Clare, affectionately known as the ‘peasant poet’, is a literary gem whose works continue to be studied by people from around the globe.

Born in the quaint village of Helpston on 13 July 1793, Clare’s humble beginnings did not hinder his rise to literary acclaim. At the tender age of 12, Clare began to publish poems, inspired by his passion for the countryside and local scenery.

Clare’s first major publication, ‘The Shepherd’s Calendar’, emerged in 1827, followed by ‘The Rural Muse’ in 1835. These works, inspired by his intimate connection with nature, solidified his reputation as a profound voice of rural England. Despite his later years being marred by mental illness, leading to his committal to an asylum in Northamptonshire where he passed away in 1841, Clare’s literary legacy remains unblemished.

The significance of John Clare’s work is evident at the Peterborough Archive Service, which attracts visitors from all corners of the world who come to explore the rich collections of Clare’s manuscripts, letters, and poems. His work has even been translated into other languages such as Japanese.

​Sources: Peterborough Archives, from the collection of prose, poems and memoranda; Peterborough Museum, John Clare bust that features in the Syntax Poetry Collection exhibition at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery

Poets like Andrew Motion and Seamus Heaney have praised Clare’s contributions, while biographer Jonathan Bate has hailed him as “the greatest labouring-class poet England has ever produced.” For those eager to delve into Clare’s world, the Peterborough Archive Service houses original materials, including holographs and other manuscripts penned by Clare himself.

The John Clare collection is meticulously preserved in an environmentally controlled room, ensuring their longevity for future generations to appreciate. Trained archive staff are always on hand to assist visitors who wish to access the collection.

Additionally, you can also visit the current exhibition at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, in special collaboration with the Syntax Poetry Collective group who have creatively curated a unique exhibition inspired by the life and work of Clare – open until 13 July.

The Peterborough Archive Service staffed opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10am to 1pm. Original archive material must be requested at least two working days before your visit, and reference numbers can be found on the online database.

For assistance, call 01733 864160 or email [email protected].