Aussie ghost hunters claim to see shadow figures at 'most haunted' building in Peterborough

Aussie ghost hunters claim to have see a shadow figure at Peterborough Museum.

The building is a former infirmary with underground vaults

Paranormal investigators from Down Under got the chills when they visited Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery this week.

Two teams of Aussie Youtubers braved an overnight visit to the venue’s underground vaults after hearing of its terrifying reputation as the city’s most-haunted building.

Live-streaming their investigations to excited audiences back home, they claim to have witnessed a shadow figure and recorded a ghostly, whispering voice, among other things.

On 16 March, ‘Amy's Crypt’ made their first visit to Peterborough Museum, and two days later, ghost hunter Alison Oborn and the ‘Adelaide Haunted Horizons’ team returned for their third investigation into the site's spooky goings-on.

The teams were drawn to the venue after hearing about sightings of a ‘grey figure’ – thought to be that of an Australian WWI soldier.

A spokesperson for the museum explained: “The museum has at least eight different reported ghosts, with sightings or other paranormal phenomena reported regularly. This means there is great interest in paranormal investigations at the museum with groups from around the country regularly visiting to investigate.

“The most famous ghost is that of a man in grey seen on the main staircase, thought to be WW1 soldier Sgt Thomas Hunter from Australia, known as ' The Lonely Anzac'. Thomas Hunter was badly wounded in the Battle of the Somme in 1916 and was transported from the battlefield back to England for hospital treatment. Sadly. he died of his injuries in Peterborough Infirmary (now Peterborough Museum) on 31st July 1916.”

During the team’s investigations in the vaults, paranormal activity was allegedly experienced.

“A whispered “no” was captured on an audio recorder when asked if an unseen presence approved of the ladies being alone,” the spokesperson explained. “The equipment surged with activity in the eerie wine cellar, as if in protest, further reinforcing past encounters tied to the Civil War.

"In a chilling moment on the first floor, investigator Alison, from Adelaide Haunted Horizons, told us: “Seeing a shadowy figure when I expected my reflection was startling – especially when I realised there was nothing there to reflect at all.”

Adelaide Haunted Horizons' video will be available to watch in April. To find our more about Amy’s Crypt visit her Youtube channel.