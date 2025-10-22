A fitness first for Peterborough Cathedral with plans to hold workout session inside the historic building

Fitness-conscious folk can lunge and squat their bodies into shape at Peterborough Cathedral in a “first-of-its-kind” workout session.

The ticketed activity is being offered by local business ‘Built Around Fitness’ (BAF) next month – and will offer participants an hour of exercise inside the iconic cathedral.

Jack Clark, from BAF, explains: “I work in Peterborough within the fitness industry offering community-driven initiatives and events to encourage health and participation across the city.

“My latest event is a first-of-its-kind at Peterborough Cathedral.

Jack Clark, front, pictured with BAF trainer Darren Branch, outside Peterborough Cathedral.

“Our team is collaborating with the Cathedral to launch this full body inclusive workout on Saturday, 1st November.”

The fitness session, which is open to all abilities, takes place from 9am to 10am and costs £15 per person, with limited spaces available.

To book a place, visit the event page on BAF’s website.

Jack added: “Our aim in collaborating with the Cathedral is to promote a welcoming initiative for our growing fitness community, which hopefully will create further traffic through the Cathedral and Square, showcasing an inclusive support fitness workout for all that attend.”