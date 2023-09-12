News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

12 things to do in Peterborough this week - including living history re-enactments

Get a taste of what life was like locally in medieval times, during the Civil War and at a Napoleonic Prisoner of War camp
By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 3 min read
The Medieval Sokemen will be at Longthorpe Tower this weekendThe Medieval Sokemen will be at Longthorpe Tower this weekend
The Medieval Sokemen will be at Longthorpe Tower this weekend

Dressing for Battle & Court at ​Longthorpe Tower, September 16, 10am-4.30pm

Over a two hour tour, visitors will be able to discover all about medieval costume and even try a few items of clothing on if they wish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The focus will be on medieval armour and arms and reveal the many layers of medieval ladies’ dress from the hose to the hennin. Hosted by the Medieval Sokemen Living History Group, this event will also include detailed interpretation of the famous painted chamber of Longthorpe Tower. Age 12+, tickets £10.

HERITAGE OPEN DAYNorman Cross Napoleonic Prison depot, September 16/17The site of a large prison depot (in use from 1797 until 1814) will be open from 11am-4pm .

Most Popular

See displays of prisoner of war arts and crafts, and modern interpretations of the Norman Cross site.

THE SIEGE OF CROWLAND ABBEY

Crowland, September 16/17

Re-enactment of the 1643 civil war siege of Crowland Abbey by Roundhead forces commanded by Oliver Cromwell – led by the Sealed Knot Re-Enactment Society. Highlights are the torch-led procession followed by evening battle and firework display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An admission wristband for the event is available for £5, covering both Saturday and Sunday. This includes the fireworks display on Saturday night. Under 16s are admitted free.

Glinton Horticultural Society Annual Show

Arthur Mellows Village College, September 16

From 2pm -5pm visitors can enjoy looking at entries in numerous classes – vegetables, fruit, flowers, preserves, baking, beverages, and more.

Peterborough Local History Society

Monthly meeting at St Andrew’s Reformed Church, Netherton, September 14

The talk this month is Peterborough Dwellings by Trevor Pearce, Society Chairman and Peterborian - a visual trip around our city, looking at places people have called home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to attend. Meetings commence at 7.30pm where for a fee of £3 anyone can come along to individual meetings.

SPLASH TEST DUMMIESKey Theatre, September 16Rub-a-dub-dub, The Dummies are here with some splish splashing circus. A brilliant array of catch-your-breath stunt work, dazzling acrobatics, dexterous juggling and side-splitting, slapstick comedy.

HERITAGE OPEN DAYPeterborough Cathedral, September 16 (11am-3pm)Enjoy free highlights tours, free precincts tours and the library will be open. Learn how two queens came to be buried there and marvel at the glorious fan vaulting and Romanesque archi

TOP SECRET: THE MAGIC OF SCIENCE

Key Theatre, September 17This is your opportunity to surround yourself with the mystery of magic cleverly fused with wondrous and miraculous feats of science. Fun and entertaining for the whole family to enjoy along with inspiring and educating every young, budding magician and scientist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

THORNEY FESTIVAL, September 17The closing weekend highlights are the east end walk, junior fun run and a fun dog show, which will be held in the dog walking park, with judging from 11.30am. £2 to enter on the day. Find out more by emailing [email protected]

THE WONDER OF STEVIE

New Theatre, September 17

Mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra) and their world-class band present a diverse catalogue of Stevie Wonder classics.

The Illegal Eagles 2023,

The Cresset, September 14

Celebrating over 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band. Expect a catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Take It To The Limit, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and plenty more.

Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare - Much Ado About Nothing

The Cresset, September 20

The classic combination of a hacked-to-bits Shakespeare script, half a dozen professional actors and a bucket load of booze! An adult show or big sensible grownups and therefore contains rude stuff!

Related topics:Peterborough