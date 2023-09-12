The Medieval Sokemen will be at Longthorpe Tower this weekend

Dressing for Battle & Court at ​Longthorpe Tower, September 16, 10am-4.30pm

Over a two hour tour, visitors will be able to discover all about medieval costume and even try a few items of clothing on if they wish.

The focus will be on medieval armour and arms and reveal the many layers of medieval ladies’ dress from the hose to the hennin. Hosted by the Medieval Sokemen Living History Group, this event will also include detailed interpretation of the famous painted chamber of Longthorpe Tower. Age 12+, tickets £10.

HERITAGE OPEN DAYNorman Cross Napoleonic Prison depot, September 16/17The site of a large prison depot (in use from 1797 until 1814) will be open from 11am-4pm .

See displays of prisoner of war arts and crafts, and modern interpretations of the Norman Cross site.

THE SIEGE OF CROWLAND ABBEY

Crowland, September 16/17

Re-enactment of the 1643 civil war siege of Crowland Abbey by Roundhead forces commanded by Oliver Cromwell – led by the Sealed Knot Re-Enactment Society. Highlights are the torch-led procession followed by evening battle and firework display.

An admission wristband for the event is available for £5, covering both Saturday and Sunday. This includes the fireworks display on Saturday night. Under 16s are admitted free.

Glinton Horticultural Society Annual Show

Arthur Mellows Village College, September 16

From 2pm -5pm visitors can enjoy looking at entries in numerous classes – vegetables, fruit, flowers, preserves, baking, beverages, and more.

Peterborough Local History Society

Monthly meeting at St Andrew’s Reformed Church, Netherton, September 14

The talk this month is Peterborough Dwellings by Trevor Pearce, Society Chairman and Peterborian - a visual trip around our city, looking at places people have called home.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Meetings commence at 7.30pm where for a fee of £3 anyone can come along to individual meetings.

SPLASH TEST DUMMIESKey Theatre, September 16Rub-a-dub-dub, The Dummies are here with some splish splashing circus. A brilliant array of catch-your-breath stunt work, dazzling acrobatics, dexterous juggling and side-splitting, slapstick comedy.

HERITAGE OPEN DAYPeterborough Cathedral, September 16 (11am-3pm)Enjoy free highlights tours, free precincts tours and the library will be open. Learn how two queens came to be buried there and marvel at the glorious fan vaulting and Romanesque archi

Key Theatre, September 17This is your opportunity to surround yourself with the mystery of magic cleverly fused with wondrous and miraculous feats of science. Fun and entertaining for the whole family to enjoy along with inspiring and educating every young, budding magician and scientist.

THORNEY FESTIVAL, September 17The closing weekend highlights are the east end walk, junior fun run and a fun dog show, which will be held in the dog walking park, with judging from 11.30am. £2 to enter on the day. Find out more by emailing [email protected]

THE WONDER OF STEVIE

New Theatre, September 17

Mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra) and their world-class band present a diverse catalogue of Stevie Wonder classics.

The Illegal Eagles 2023,

The Cresset, September 14

Celebrating over 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band. Expect a catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Take It To The Limit, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and plenty more.

Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare - Much Ado About Nothing

The Cresset, September 20