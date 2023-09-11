The siege of Crowland Abbey brought to life by re-enactment group

The Siege of Crowland Abbey - The Sealed Knot society in the town for the re-enactment in 2017

The event, on Saturday (16th) and Sunday (17th), commemorates the events of 1643 when Royalist forces, led by their governor Thomas Stiles, fortified the town’s abbey against Parliamentary forces, who ultimately seized the Abbey in May of that year.

Among the highlights are the torch-led procession followed by evening battle and firework display, and the leading of the parish vicar in chains through the streets of Crowland to the Abbey itself.

Alongside this, there will be re-enactments of battles throughout the day including the firing of period-based rifles and a cannon which provides much shock, amusement and awe to onlookers – particularly those of a younger demographic.

Re-enactors will set up camp from the Friday evening and offer historical and educational talks to visitors throughout the weekend offering a glimpse in to what life would have been like for Roundhead and Cavaliers alike during the English Civil War. This includes authentically replicated military uniforms as well as equipment and military resources used in the time period.

The town of Crowland is steeped in history. An historic market town, it is home to the famous three sided trinity bridge – a former confluence of the river Welland and its tributary – as well as the renowned Abbey which dominates its skyline.

Crowland Abbey was founded as a monastic abbey in the eight century in honour of St. Guthlac, a monk who had moved to the marshes of Crowland to live as a hermit. He died around 714 C.E. The original abbey was destroyed by the Danes in 870 and later affected by fires, meaning the current abbey has seen several rebuilds.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Crowland Abbey itself has been subject to much scholarly research, which a team of archaeologists from Newcastle university uncovering evidence of important medieval building foundations in 2021.

Fittingly therefore, the re-enactment of the 1643 siege is led by the oldest re-enactment society in the UK. The Sealed Knot Society operate annual events at locations including Marston Moor, Edgehill and Naseby. All of these were the sites of crucial battles leading to Parliament forces claiming victory over Charles I under the leadership of Oliver Cromwell.

An admission wristband for the event is available for £5, covering both Saturday and Sunday. This includes the fireworks display on Saturday night. Under 16s are admitted free of charge, providing the perfect enrichment to any pupils studying the English Civil War.