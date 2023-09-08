Science meets magic in fun and inspiring show

Watch more videos on Shots!

Top Secret will inspire and educate every young budding magician and scientist, as well as proving fun and exciting entertainment for all of the family.

It is a fast moving colourful magical science show filled with mystery, suspense, and lots and lots of mess!

Danny says he was inspired to create the show by his old science teacher at school. Recognising he suffered from dyslexia, the teacher made lessons a little more fun to keep young Danny engaged. Which is just what the show aims to do.

Top Secret - The Magic of Science is at the Key Theatre on September 17

“It will be messy,” says Danny. “We take an experiment and do the messiest version of it we can. Kids absolutely love it and it is educational too.

"It is educational without the kids in the audience knowing it. They are learning as we go along.