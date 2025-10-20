What the giant concrete towers are that have appeared in Peterborough skyline

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:23 BST
In recent days two giant concrete towers have appeared in the Peterborough skyline close to the city centre.

The two structures appeared near the Wellington Street car park – and are the first visible signs of a major new health centre that will be opening in Peterborough soon.

Construction work on the new Peterborough Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) actually began in August – with the hopes that it will open in 2026.

Located in Wellington Street, the state-of-the-art CDC will offer CT, MRI, Dexa, Xray, Ultrasound and Fibroscan, as well as Cardiology and Respiratory diagnostic services. The impressive new facility is much needed to help further improve the delivery of diagnostic testing and reduce patient waiting times for clinical investigation.

The CDC's central location means it will be easier for patients to access care in the community and give greater choice in where you can be seen for your appointment.

There had been concerns about the impact the new centre would have on views of the Cathedral – but the work carried out to create the towers – which will form an integral part of the structure – will give an indication of the size of the building.

The CDC replaces the disused City Health Clinic, which was located on the same site. Demolition work took place on that last year.

The CDC is set to open next year

