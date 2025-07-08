Go ahead for Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough

Plans to create a Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough have been given the go ahead.

The new state-of-the-art centre in Wellington Street, Eastgate, will offer CT, MRI, Dexa, Xray, ultrasound and fibroscan, as well as cardiology and respiratory diagnostic services.

The diagnostics centre is seen as a vital to the wellbeing of Peterborough people.

It will improve the delivery of diagnostic testing and reduce patient waiting times for clinical investigation while its central location will make it will be easier for patients to access care in the community.

Approval for centre which will be run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust was granted by Peterborough City Council.

Hannah Coffey, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “We are incredibly pleased that planning approval has been granted on this project.

"As an organisation, we are working tirelessly on reducing diagnostic wait times, and opening the Community Diagnostic Centre will undoubtedly improve patient experience.

This image shows how the Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough will appear once completed.

She said: “The recent announcement on the NHS 10 Year Plan highlights the importance of moving diagnostic services out of hospitals and integrating them into local community settings to improve access, speed, and efficiency.

Ms Coffey added: "So we are thrilled to be one of the new Community Diagnostic Centres that will be opening next year and we look forward to seeing the build develop over the coming months.”

Construction is due to begin on site in August, and the Community Diagnostic Centre is due to open fully in 2026.