Peterborough Civic Society defends concerns over impact on Cathedral views from Community Diagnostics Centre

A heritage and development watchdog has defended a demand for consideration to be given to views of Peterborough Cathedral in the construction of a vital new health facility.

Peterborough Civic Trust has backed a request from local authority officers for an assessment to be carried out of any harm caused to views of the historic seat of worship when the much needed Community Diagnostic Centre is built on a site in Wellington Street, in Eastgate.

The move prompted criticism from some leading politicians who say it is important there should be no delay to getting the three storey Diagnostics Centre up and running as it will be vital in reducing patient waiting times for health care..

But David Turnock, chair of the Civic Society, and Toby Wood, vice-chair of the Civic Society, say it is important that views of the Cathedral are created and enhanced.

The image shows how the proposed Community Diagnostics Centre, outlined in red, might impact views of Peterborough Cathedral.

In a statement they say: “Of course it is important that we have an additional health facility in the city but just because it is an NHS building it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t care what it looks like.

“In our submission to the council’s Local Plan it was suggested that the Wellington Street area is allocated for residential development.

"It should form a comprehensive scheme to improve the eastern city gateway when approaching along Boongate.

"It is Important cathedral views could be created and enhanced here as part of that scheme.

And they add: “Just because the Conservation Officer wants the applicant to address the views of the cathedral doesn't mean they are against the proposal.

"Most agents/designers acting on such a project would have done such an analysis at the outset and would probably conclude that a sensitive choice of materials to this foreground building could enhance the view.”

Plans for the Diagnostic Centre have been drawn up by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and submitted to Peterborough City Council.

In statements about the application, the council’s conservation officer and its urban design officer say an assessment should be carried out to measure any ‘harm’ the building will have on views to the cathedral.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has criticised the move, saying: “On this occasion this is ridiculous. "We need the Community Diagnostics Centre built quickly.”

Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow said: “The conservation team at Peterborough City Council seem quite happy to delay an NHS Diagnostics Centre that the city is crying out for in order to protect views of the Cathedral from a scruffy car park.”

The Diagnostics Centre is expected to carry out 67,000 scans, checks and tests and diagnose cancers and diseases and reduce waiting times for such tests and results.

A council spokesperson said: “There is no delay to the application process on our part.

"We have worked positively with the Community Diagnostics Centre to gain alterations to the application which have been consulted on and responses are due.”