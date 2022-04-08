The COVID pandemic saw many people suffering with mental health issues but one group in Peterborough has made sure there is someone there for men battling their own demons.

Andy’s Man Club was formed around four years ago in Peterborough, providing a safe haven for men to get support and help.

There are dozens of Andy’s Man Clubs across the country, all meeting on Monday nights.

Aled Hipgrave has been helping at Andy's Man Club

Aled Hipgrave is the facilitator for the Peterborough club, which meets at The Copeland Centre in Bretton.

He said the club was an important place, as dealing with mental health issues could be difficult for men - but progress was being made.

He said; “Andy’s Man Club has been running a group in Peterborough for just under four years. It is aimed at local men aged 18 and over who are struggling with their mental health. It is a safe space to be able to open up and not be judged.

“I first went to a meeting in December 2018 after being made aware of the group through a family member. In June 2021 I became a facilitator for the group as I wanted to give my support to the guys through the door and to give something back to Andy’s Man Club for the support they have given me.

“Attitudes have changed massively over the last few years, the stigma around men’s mental health is starting to be broken down and more men are willing to open up and be honest about their struggles.“

Aled said since the pandemic began, there had been a rise in the number of men suffering from mental health problems.

He said; “The pandemic has helped people to see that mental health is not a taboo subject and that it can affect anyone from any background.

“Since the pandemic the numbers have definitely increased. Isolation from family and friends did not help, but now people no longer need to be alone so hopefully we will see the numbers decrease over time.”

The work of Andy’s Man Club, and other organisations helping people struggling with mental health issues in Peterborough, was highlighted by Laura Yorke, the sister of Shane Smiley.

Father of one Shane died at Ferry Meadows park last month after suffering with his mental health, and Laura said Shane had not reached out for help.

Aled said: “To anyone suffering with their mental health, please know that you are not alone, you do not need to suffer in silence or isolation.

“Please be open and honest with family and friends. By opening up in dark times, the light will start to make its way through.

“To anyone who knows someone with mental health issues, try not to keep asking them if they are ok, ask them how their day or week has been, and make your questions more open.

“I would say most of all, be there for them.

“If they open up to you, take the time to listen to them, do your best to understand them and move forward with them. Be there with them for their journey to deal with their mental health. Signpost them to groups and charities.”

Andy’s Man Club meets at The Copeland Centre in Bretton from 7pm to 9pm.

During the meetings, men are given the chance to speak about their problems - and about other things as well.

Aled said; “We typically average around 20 guys a night. “Every evening we have five questions that are asked. Each club across the country will ask the same questions. The first three questions are the same every week: how has your week been, talk about a positive from the week and is there anything you need to get off your chest. We then break for a brew and in the second half we ask two questions which change every week, examples being, if you could learn a new skill what would it be and why, or what is your go to when you need to let off steam.”

For more information about Andy’s Man Club, visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/ or the Peterborough group’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Andys-Man-Club-Peterborough-629954537379737