Father of one Shane Smiley died at Ferry Meadows park on March 23.

Popular construction worker Shane Smiley from Orton was 41, when he died. He left behind a seven year old son, his mum. Julie, older sister Laura and younger brothers Thomas and Lucas.

Shane’s sister, Laura Yorke, paid tribute to her beloved brother - and said there was always help on offer to people struggling with their mental health.

Shane Smiley

Laura (44) said: “He was really kind, and was a really good friend, a lovely dad and a great brother. He was hard working, and would work in all weathers. He loved working outside - he was a real outdoors type, and loved nature and camping.

“In the past few years, his happiest times were going to Ferry Meadows with his son, paddling in the lake with him - he’d probably have been there this weekend, even with the cold!

“He will be so missed.

“His son is doing OK. The family all met up for the first time last week, and there were a few tears from him, but he is so resilient.”

Laura, who lives in Whittlesey, said Shane had struggled since the loss of his father a couple of years ago.

She said; “The last few years have been hard for him since we lost our dad. He really struggled.

“He had a huge circle of friends, and if only he knew how people felt about him.

“But he went down a dark path. He was so silent about it. There was no real sign.”

Laura urged anyone who is having mental health issues to get help, saying ‘there is always someone to talk to.’

She said; “If you are struggling, I would urge you to go and get help. There is always someone to talk to, whether it is The Samaritans, Andy’s Man Club, or someone else.

“Shane had not reached out to people like that, but they are always there.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Andy’s Man Club is a mental health charity specifically aimed at helping men. They have clubs based all over the country, including in Peterborough. The Peterborough club meets on Monday evenings at 7pm at The Copeland Centre in Bretton.