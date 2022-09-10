Support available to help Peterborough residents on World Suicide Prevention Day

Residents who are struggling with their mental health are being reminded support is available for everyone on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, has highlighted free-to-access community suicide prevention talks and workshops.

The training is available as part of the award-winning STOP Suicide campaign which is unique to our area and focuses on growing community awareness and knowledge of suicide prevention. The campaign is delivered by local mental health charity, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind.

The team at Andy's Man Club in Peterborough

‘Cambridgeshire a county of compassion’

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, says, “Cambridgeshire is a county full of compassion which I see on a daily basis. By accessing the support and expertise on offer, you can learn how to get through that difficult first step to start a conversation about how somebody is doing.”

“The STOP Suicide training will help and I would encourage everyone to get involved and use that resource because it could be any one of us who actually makes a difference to somebody’s life.”

STOP Suicide was introduced in response to the statistic that seventy percent of people who die by suicide in the UK have not been in contact with health services in the year before their death. The campaign seeks to empower ordinary people to spot warning signs in those around them – whether that’s a family member, colleague, neighbour or stranger – and start a potentially life-saving conversation about suicide.

Find out more about the free-to-access STOP Suicide talks and workshops as well as wider campaign resources and videos at https://stopsuicidepledge.org/

Andy’s Man Club on hand to help in Peterborough

A group to help men who are dealing with mental health issues meets weekly in Peterborough.

Andy’s Man Club has operated in Peterborough for over 3 years now, with its group running from Hodgson Community Centre in Werrington.

Men in the room will sit in a circle and be handed an Andy’s Man Club ball when it is their turn to answer. If they wish, men in the session can simply listen, there is no pressure to talk. The only subjects that remain off limits in a session are religion, politics and medication.If you know a man who is struggling, or if you are a man who is struggling, feel free to attend Andy’s Man Club in Peterborough, Huntingdon, or at one of the 100+ locations nationwide or online.

The groups are completely volunteer-led, allowing those attending to lean on the past experiences of volunteers whose first interaction with the charity was as group users in need of support.

The sessions are free of any cost or registration. For any additional information, head to www.andysmanclub.co.uk or email [email protected]