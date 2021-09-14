Stamford Minor Injuries Unit to reopen

Stamford MIU.

The MIU was temporarily closed due to clinical staff needing to be redeployed to work in other Trust departments during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic to support the emergency flow.

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to thank local residents for their patience whilst we have had to enforce this temporary closure of the MIU in Stamford. We are now working towards reopening the service which I know will come as welcome news to many.”