Stamford hospital minor injuries unit to re-open

The MIU will open again on Friday

The MIU was temporarily closed in order to redeploy staff needed to work in other departments during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will re-open again on Friday (October 1)

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer said: “There has clearly been a continued need to offer a MIU service in Stamford and the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We made the decision to temporarily close the unit, in order to move staff who were very much needed on our Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke sites, but we appreciate this did create a gap at Stamford and Rutland Hospital. We are very grateful to local residents for their patience and we are pleased to be reinstating the MIU from 1 October.”