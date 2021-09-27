Stamford hospital minor injuries unit to re-open
Stamford and Rutland Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) will re-open on Friday.
The MIU was temporarily closed in order to redeploy staff needed to work in other departments during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.
It will re-open again on Friday (October 1)
Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer said: “There has clearly been a continued need to offer a MIU service in Stamford and the local community.
“We made the decision to temporarily close the unit, in order to move staff who were very much needed on our Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke sites, but we appreciate this did create a gap at Stamford and Rutland Hospital. We are very grateful to local residents for their patience and we are pleased to be reinstating the MIU from 1 October.”
The MIU will see patients with minor injuries only, and all patients will be triaged on arrival to ensure they’re in the right place for the care they require. Anyone needing treatment for an illness, as opposed to an injury, is advised to contact their GP first or call NHS 111 for advice. The MIU will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Visiting restrictions currently remain in place and anyone attending is asked to come alone unless they are visiting as a carer to the patient.