Praise for Peterborough City Hospital specialist who helped boy with hearing loss to overcome fear of hearing aids

The child developed a fear of hospitals following the death of a relative

A specialist at Peterborough City Hospital has been praised for his work to help a boy with hearing loss to overcome his extreme fear of hospitals and hearing aids.

Senior Paediatric Audiologist Matthew Powell proved that persistence pays off when it came to improving the hearing of a sixteen year-old boy in his care.

Now the parents of Louis King, from Spalding, have paid tribute to Matt and the care he has provided to their son since he was a baby.

Inset: Louis King.

A spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT), which runs the hospital, said: “Louis, who has a twin sister Lexie, lives with a number of health issues and in his young life has already had many operations to try to improve his hearing. But after losing his beloved uncle in November 2024 he had developed a fear of hospitals and was not keen to return for his next audiology appointment, nor did he want to wear his new hearing aids – in fact his parents, Chris and Jenny, said he was terrified of them.

“In anticipation of his upcoming appointment last month, Louis’s parents were preparing themselves for a challenging hospital visit – but thanks to Matt, who has been Louis’s audiologist for 15 years, the appointment went far better than expected.”

Dad Chris said: “Louis was shaking at the start of the appointment, he really did not want to be there. Matt was incredibly calm and patient, and kept the atmosphere light-hearted, which he knows are all the things that will appeal to Louis.

"Somehow, he persuaded Louis to try his hearing aids which has had such a profound impact on Louis ever since. Louis was initially concerned that noise in public spaces might be a bit overwhelming with his new hearing aids, so before we left hospital Matt offered to accompany us on a walk around the main atrium to help Louis feel supported and comfortable.

The youngster has overcome his fear of hearing aids and hospitals.

“The whole appointment was such an impactful experience. The hearing aids have opened up a new aspect on the world for Louis. He has been enjoying listening to the cat purring and the birds singing, both of which are sounds he has not heard previously.

“The time Matt has taken with Louis has made such a difference. I cannot speak highly enough of the way he has supported Louis, and not just from an audiology perspective. About 18 months ago Louis ended up in the Emergency Department with a dislocated knee and when he heard Louis was in the hospital, Matt popped over in a break to visit us. It really lifted Louis’s spirits to see his friendly face.”

Matt, who has worked in the NHS for 28 years, 22 of those in Peterborough, commented; “Louis is the star of the show, not me. And his parents do an amazing job to support and encourage him.

“He was scared about coming to hospital, but he found the courage to do so. He is an absolute pleasure to care for and I am delighted he is getting so much benefit from his new hearing aids.”